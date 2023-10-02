Rock Report Blue Ridge Festival Fallout, Marilyn Manson Settles, Porno For Pyros Postpones. 10/2/23

The disaster that was the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Fest was three weeks ago and there is still negative fallout from the fest now in the form of some of attendees suffering gastrointestinal distress. Due to reports of multiple attendees the Virgina Department of Health has launched an investigation to the cause of the illness. If you got ill at Blue Ridge Rock Fest there is a survey you can take to share your experience to help the Virgina Department of Health investigation. SOURCE STORY.

Marilyn Manson has settled his second sexual assault case this year. The case was set to go to trail next week. This is the suit brought against him by Jane Doe, who said in an interview that she “never in a million years thought I would ever settle” The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Manson’s first settled case was with Esme Bianco in January of this year. SOURCE STORY

Porno For Pyros was set to head out on a 30th Anniversary tour this month but over the weekend they postponed the start of the tour. In an Instagram post issued by the Perry Farrell fronted group they said the reason for the postponement was because they were hoping to have the new music they recorded released to coincide with the tour but they weren’t able to get the album out in time. New dates for the tour haven’t been released yet. SOURCE STORY