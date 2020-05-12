Blue Angels Flyover in Chicago TODAY!
The Blue Angels are coming to Chicago today, continuing a nationwide tribute to honor health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. The flyover is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m., although times are subject to change because of weather. The planes will begin on the South Side on a route that takes them over the Southwest and Northwest Sides of the city. The planes will then head as far north as Evanston before returning south along the lakefront. Chicagoans are being advised to watch from the safety of their homes while quarantining.