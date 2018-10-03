Billy Corgan And Partner Chloe Mendel Welcome Baby Girl

Gabriel Grams/Getty Images

Congrats are in order for the Corgan family! Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his partner, Chloe Mendel, have welcomed a new baby girl.

“Please welcome Philomena Clementine Corgan, the latest addition to our family!” the proud father wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple’s two-year-old son, Augustus Juppiter, holding his new sister.

The arrival of a new baby adds to an already busy fall for Corgan, who will be releasing a new Pumpkins album on November 16, titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. It’s the band’s first album to feature original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in over 18 years.

Additionally, the trio will embark on a 30th anniversary tour beginning November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin.

