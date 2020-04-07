Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney & more playing ‘One World: Together at Home’ special
Global Citizen/World Health Organization
Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Paul McCartney are all playing a star-studded, multi-network special put together by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in support of COVID-19 relief.
Dubbed One World: Together at Home, the two-hour show will air on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS, as well as a host of other platforms. Network late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will host.
Other artists on the lineup, which was curated by Lady Gaga, include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Elton John, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder and Alanis Morissette.
More information about One World: Together at Home will be announced shortly.
