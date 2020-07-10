Better Noise Music Festival Thursday July 16th

AIRS JULY 16TH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVEXLIVE:
MÖTLEY CRUE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, AWOLNATION, CORY MARKS AND MORE TO APPEAR VIA LIVE STREAM TO BENEFIT GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES FOUNDATION
New York, NY – While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music today. The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16th and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.
The event will air worldwide on July 16th at the following times
3pm PST (Los Angeles – USA / Vancouver – Canada)
5pm CST (Chicago – USA)
6pm EST (New York – USA / Toronto – Canada)
11pm BST (London – UK)
Midnight CET (Continental Europe)
8am ACT (Sydney/Melbourne – Australia – on the 17th of July)
The Better Noise Music Festival delivers an impressive line-up of bands, artist messages and sneak peeks at two Better Noise Films projects slated for the fall: Sno Babies and The Retaliators. The lineup includes…
Motley Crue
Five Finger Death Punch
Papa Roach
Awolnation
Cory Marks
Dirty Heads
The Hu
Bad Wolves
Escape The Fate
From Ashes To New
Fire From The Gods
Bleeker
Tuk Smith
Islander
All Good Things
Hyro The Hero
Eva Under Fire
Nvrlands
Little Stranger
Tempt
With Marshall Records artists
The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. Through LiveXLive all live streamed performances will be simulcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. Proceeds will benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide support services for those in early recovery from a substance use disorder.