Be Prepared For Things To Be “Amazing” Or Go “Horribly Wrong” During Halestorm’s Live Show

Halestorm will launch their third round of tour dates with In This Moment and New Years Day Friday night in Norfolk, Virginia. Since they’re constantly on the road, the “Do Not Disturb” rockers have continued to add new elements to their live show. For example, they’ve been introducing more improvisational moments into the set.

“We’ll have a certain section of a song or in between a song or whatever where we don’t entirely know how we’re gonna get out of it,” lead vocalist Lzzy Hale tells ABC Radio. “So we’re relying on our musical language and our relationship with each other in order to ebb and flow and make these brand-new moments in front of a live audience, which is nerve-racking, but that’s when the magic happens.”

During those moments, Hale says she’s always thinking they “could go horribly wrong, or it could be amazing.”

“It’s dangerous, it’s fun,” adds guitarist Joe Hottinger. But has a moment of improv ever gone “horribly wrong”?

“Not to the point that we’ve derailed the train,” Hale says.

“Well, the train has come off the tracks, but we’ve been doing it awhile and we make new tracks,” Hottinger adds. “And all of a sudden we’re on a totally different vibe, and we’re like, ‘Well, how did we get here? Ah screw it, let’s try to make a moment happen.’”

While the Halestorm train keeps a-rolling, Hottinger thinks the audience feels the excitement of a possible trainwreck.

“When you’re living on that sort of edge of improv, I think…there is a moment in really falling apart, too, that everybody likes to see,” he laughs.

Halestorm will be touring behind their new album Vicious, out now.

