Baseball is BACK! Well, sort of….
30 pro baseball players joined forces with Sony Entertainment and are going to play MLB The Show 20.
There will be a regular season that ends April 28th. Followed by a playoff series. The whole nine yards.
If you’re really missing baseball then watching baseball players play video game baseball could be just the thing to tide you over. All the games will be streamed on Twitch.
