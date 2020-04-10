Bar Owner Removes $3,714 in Dollar Bills From Walls, Gives Money to Laid-Off Employees
At The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, Georgia, there’s a tradition where patrons write a message on dollar bills and staple them to the watering hole’s walls. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the bar’s owner, Jennifer Knox, to close up shop and lay off employees, she looked no further than those walls for a way to help them out. “We were sitting there, doors locked, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, ‘there’s money on the walls and we have time on our hands,’” she told CNN, referring to the bar’s decor. “‘We gotta get this money down.’”
That she did, distributing the money evenly between four bartenders and two musicians after a few regulars increased the total to $4,104.