Bandemonium
March 30, 2023 12:20PM CDT
95 WIIL ROCK presents Bandemonium!
Get your band signed up now to be a part of our Local/Regional band competition!
2023 Bandemonium Dates:
GURNEE MILL – Entrance “G” stage
Each band will play once per week with either a Friday or Saturday performance, not both. Bands will NOT be performing on every one of the nights listed below.
Friday, April 21, 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, April 22. 2023 5pm-9pm
Friday, April 28. 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, April 29, 2023 5pm-9pm
Friday, May 5, 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, May 6, 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, May 13, 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, May 20, 2023 5pm-9pm
Saturday, June 3, 2023 (grand finale) 5pm-9pm
Winning band gets some cool SH*T! Including…
- A Professional Artist Photo Shoot
- Studio East Performance LIVE on WIIL ROCK
- Featured on the 420 Hit Of The Day
- Opening slot for a couple WIIL ROCK shows
- CA$H MONEY!
- Studio time and 2 complete songs in a recording studio
But wait, there’s more! (Details coming soon!)
To Sign Up: Send Email with ONE SONG, your BEST SONG To…(MP3 only)