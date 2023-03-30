95 WIIL ROCK presents Bandemonium!

Get your band signed up now to be a part of our Local/Regional band competition!

2023 Bandemonium Dates:

GURNEE MILL – Entrance “G” stage

Each band will play once per week with either a Friday or Saturday performance, not both. Bands will NOT be performing on every one of the nights listed below.

Friday, April 21, 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, April 22. 2023 5pm-9pm

Friday, April 28. 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, April 29, 2023 5pm-9pm

Friday, May 5, 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, May 6, 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, May 13, 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, May 20, 2023 5pm-9pm

Saturday, June 3, 2023 (grand finale) 5pm-9pm

Winning band gets some cool SH*T! Including…

A Professional Artist Photo Shoot

Studio East Performance LIVE on WIIL ROCK

Featured on the 420 Hit Of The Day

Opening slot for a couple WIIL ROCK shows

CA$H MONEY!

Studio time and 2 complete songs in a recording studio

But wait, there’s more! (Details coming soon!)

To Sign Up: Send Email with ONE SONG, your BEST SONG To…(MP3 only)