Bad Wolves Share Message To Dolores O’Riordan On The One-Year Anniversary Of Her Death: “We Will Continue To Fly Your Flag”

Courtesy of Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext has shared a message in memory of Cranberriesfrontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who died one year ago Tuesday.

“A year ago I got one of the worst phone calls I’ve ever received,” Vext writes in a Facebook post. “A year ago today we lost one of the most defining voices of a generation.”

Prior to her death, Bad Wolves had planned to record a cover of the Cranberries hit “Zombie,” with O’Riordan providing guest vocals, but she passed away the same day she was scheduled to record her part.

After she died, the metal band decided to release their version of the song and donate the proceeds to her children. The cover became a hit of its own, and hit number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs.

“Dolores O’Riordan, it has been our distinct honor to re-share ‘Zombie’ with the world in 2018,” Vext writes. “We will continue to fly your flag and carry your message in love and tribute for the bravery, inspiration and honesty you gave us through your music.”

