Ayman Reffat – GoFundMe

Ayman Reffat, a firefighter for Winthrop Harbor, Antioch, Newport Township and Zion Fire was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday.
“The funds will help with every day expenses for his family, hospital bills, and anything else that is needed for his road to recovery,” the GoFundMe reads. “We do not know how long his recovery will take, but we do know it will be long and arduous. Our plan is to help cover a few months of expenses to take the weight off his family even for a short while.”
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/s27/ayman-reffat