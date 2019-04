As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show. This is when it’s OK to go potty during “AVENGERS: Endgame”.

1) There really is NO good time. Wear a diaper.

2) DO NOT go during the final hour.

3) If MUST go (only within the first 2 hours):

– When you see the San Fran title card (30 minutes in)

– When Hulk is having lunch (just over an hour in)

– When you see the New Jersey title card (an hour 45 minutes in)

4) After those 3 times…. just HOLD IT!