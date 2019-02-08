Avenged Sevenfold Hosting Pizza Party In Honor Of National Pizza Day And The Rev’s Birthday

Credit: Jeff Forney

This Saturday, February 9 is National Pizza Day — and late Avenged Sevenfold drummer The Rev‘s birthday. That’s why the Southern California metallers plan to celebrate both with a pizza party in Anaheim.

“National Pizza Day? The Rev’s birthday? Perfect time to throw a party,” the band says in a statement. “We hope to see you there.”

The event, titled “A Little Pizza Heaven,” will take place this Saturday from 12-5 p.m., and is first-come, first-served. Visit AvengedSevenfold.com for more info.

