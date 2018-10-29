Avatar Announces Kickstarter Campaign To Fund “Avatar Country” Film

Avatar‘s latest album Avatar Country is a colorful concept record about a mystical land of metal led by a hard-rocking king. If you think that sounds like it would make a good movie, the Swedish metallers agree with you, and are hoping you might be able to help out.

In partnership with U.K. metal magazine Kerrang!, Avatar is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund Legend of Avatar Country, a short film based on the Avatar Countryalbum.

“We are not a normal band and Avatar Country is not a normal album,” says lead vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “The whole idea was always to take our audience on a crazy journey into the stranger parts of our minds and the heart of our love for metal music.”

“As a very visual group, this is the natural conclusion of the Avatar Country saga and we hope people will be as excited to see it as we are,” he continues. “It will be a great document of a very special time in our career and in the life of our fans. We have some very special rewards lined up to make it worth people’s while.”

The Kickstarter campaign launches on Monday.

