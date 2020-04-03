Atreyu pays tribute to medical professionals & first responders with “Super Hero” video
Atreyu has premiered the video for “Super Hero,” a track off the band’s latest album, In Our Wake.
The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features black-and-white footage of the Atreyu members backstage and at home with their families in a pre-coronavirus world. It also features shots of Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows and Underoath‘s Aaron Gillespie, who both guest on the track.
“Our song ‘Super Hero’ was written about what it’s like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children,” Atreyu says. “The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with.”
“There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives,” the band continues. “We dedicate this song to them.”
In Our Wake was released in 2018. It also includes the singles “The Time Is Now” and “House of Gold.”
