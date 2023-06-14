Asking Alexandria, Bring Me The Horizon and Sevendust 6-14-23

Asking Alexandria and The Hu are hitting the road later this year with Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. The Psycho Thunder tour will start on August 30th and wrap up on October 8th. Check the concerts page at 95 wiil rock dot com to see where they will be in our area. SOURCE STORY

It only took them 3 years but Bring Me The Horizon finally announced the next EP in their Post Human series. The new EP titled Post Human: Nex Gen drops on September 15th. SOURCE STORY

Sevendust and Static-X are hitting the road together for the first time in 24 years. Along for the ride will be Dope and Lines of Loyalty. The tour kicks off on October 6th and wraps up on November 1st. SOURCE STORY