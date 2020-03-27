Apocalyptica announces rescheduled North American tour dates with Lacuna Coil
Credit: Ville Juurikkala
Apocalyptica has announced rescheduled dates for the band’s North American tour, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outing, which also includes Lacuna Coil on the bill, was originally set to kick off in May. It will now launch in January 2021.
Tickets purchased for the initially announced dates will be honored at the newly scheduled shows. Visit Apocalyptica.com for the full list of dates and all ticket info.
Apocalyptica will be touring in support of their new album Cell-0, the first all-instrumental album from the Finnish group in nearly 20 years.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.