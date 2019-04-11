All That Remains Announces Headlining US Tour Dates

Credit: Jeremy Saffer

All That Remains has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing will begin May 30 in Amityville, New York, and will travel through the East Coast and Midwest before wrapping up June 15 in Poughkeepsie, New York. For ticket info, visit AllThatRemainsOnline.com.

All That Remains will be touring in continued support of their new album Victim of the New Disease, the band’s final release with late guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert. Guitarist Jason Richardson has since joined the group in place of Herbert.

Here are All That Remains’ headlining tour dates:

5/30 — Amityville, NY, Revolution Bar & Music Hall

5/31 — Harrisburg, PA, Capitol Room at HMAC

6/2 — Charleston, SC, Music Farm

6/3 — Johnson City, TN, Capone’s

6/5 — Springfield, MO, The Complex

6/6 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman

6/7 — Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre

6/8 — Lacrosse, WI, Cavalier Theater

6/9 — Angola, IN, The Eclectic Room

6/11 — Joliet, IL, The Forge

6/12 — Grand Rapids, MI, Elevation

6/13 — Flint, MI, The Machine Shop

6/14 — Pittsburgh, PA, Foxtail

6/15 — Poughkeepsie, NY, The Chance Theater

