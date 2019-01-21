All About That Bass: Shinedown’s Eric Bass Announces New Signature Bass

ABC/Randy Holmes

Shinedown‘s Eric Bass is adding his very fitting name to a bass of his own. The musician, who’s last name is pronounced like the fish, has teamed up with Prestige Guitars Ltd. to create the Prestige Eric Bass Signature Bass.

The instrument, which is sadly not just called the Bass Bass, will debut at the 2019 NAMM trade show, which takes place January 24-27 in Anaheim, California. Following its debut there, you’ll be able to order your own via PrestigeGuitars.com.

Bass’ collaboration with Prestige has been nearly two years in the making: He’s been playing prototypes of the Signature Bass while Shinedown has been touring in support of their new album, ATTENTION ATTENTION.

“This bass will be used on stages the world over and needs to stand up to the demands of their intense touring schedule and Eric’s intense stage performance!” says Adrian O’Brien, VP of Prestige Guitars.

Shinedown will return to the road with the launch of their U.S. tour February 20 in Estero, Florida. They’re also getting up early for a performance on Live with Kelly and Ryan January 23.

