Alice In Chains To Replace Avenged Sevenfold At Louder Than Life Festival

Along with their summer tour, Avenged Sevenfold‘s headlining performance at this fall’s Louder than Life festival has become yet another casualty of frontman M. Shadows‘ damaged vocal cords. Luckily, Alice in Chains is here to save the day.

The grunge icons will perform in A7X’s place at the festival, which takes place September 28-30 in Louisville, Kentucky. They join a lineup that already includes Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Godsmack, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch and Limp Bizkit.

Alice in Chains will release their new album Rainier Fog on August 24.

