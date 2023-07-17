Alice Cooper…. Iron Maiden…. AC/DC…. 07/17/2023

Arizona drivers have some pretty cool options when it comes to their license plate, including a new Alice Cooper specialty plate. The plates cost $25 a year and $17 goes to a designated charity/nonprofit organization. Cooper’s portion will go to the “Solid Rock’s Teen Center” located in Arizona.

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain avoided some serious injury when a 40-inch symphonic gong from his drum set landed on him recently during a show in Ireland. Halfway through the bands song “Alexander The Great,” Singer, Bruce Dickinson walked up behind the drummer with a mallet and hit the gong, which fell off hitting the drummer in the back. Fortunately, Nicko was not hurt, and kept on hitting the skins without missing a beat.

And finally, If you are fan of the board game Monopoly, you can now purchase an AC/DC Collector’s Edition of the game. With some new twists to legendary board game, those about to rock can buy, sell, and trade the Australian rock band’s most memorable moments from the past 50 years.