ALEX HOOK Auction – THANK YOU!!!

Dec 2, 2021 @ 8:35am

THANKS to Bryan from Technology Plus In Lake Geneva for the winning bid of $800.

#Hookstrong

Auction In Support Of Alex Hook Who Was Injured In A Horrific Incident On 9/10/21.  A Projectile From A Lawn Mower Hit Alex In The Head During Recess At His Elementary School, Causing Severe Damage.

Winnning Bid: $800 – Technology Plus In Lake Geneva

David Y. Of Beach Park Is Going To Match The Winning Bid!

$1,600.00 raised!

To Learn More About Alex, And To Find Other Ways That You Can Help Join The Alex Hook’s Support Page HERE On Facebook.

 

Winning Bidder Got A Signed/Framed Milwaukee Bucks #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo Poster!

☆ 16″ X 20″ Signed (Silver Sharpie) Color Action Print
☆ Acid Free Suede Matting
☆ Non-Glare Gallery Glass
☆ Silver Info Plaque With Giannis Name And Honors
☆ Rear Dust Cover, Wire Hanger And Protective Corners
☆ Includes Certificate Of Authenticity From The Milwaukee Bucks
☆ Market Value: $750.

THANKS To Bob O’Neill For Donating The Item!

