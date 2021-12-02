Weather Alert
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Featured
Tom Kief
ALEX HOOK Auction – THANK YOU!!!
Dec 2, 2021 @ 8:35am
THANKS to Bryan from
Technology Plus In Lake Geneva
for the winning bid of $800.
#Hookstrong
Auction In Support Of Alex Hook Who Was Injured In A Horrific Incident On 9/10/21. A Projectile From A Lawn Mower Hit Alex In The Head During Recess At His Elementary School, Causing Severe Damage.
Winnning Bid: $800 – Technology Plus In Lake Geneva
David Y. Of Beach Park Is Going To Match The Winning Bid!
$1,600.00 raised!
To Learn More About Alex, And To Find Other Ways That You Can Help Join The
Alex Hook’s Support Page HERE On Facebook
.
Winning Bidder Got A Signed/Framed Milwaukee Bucks #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo Poster!
☆ 16″ X 20″ Signed (Silver Sharpie) Color Action Print
☆ Acid Free Suede Matting
☆ Non-Glare Gallery Glass
☆ Silver Info Plaque With Giannis Name And Honors
☆ Rear Dust Cover, Wire Hanger And Protective Corners
☆ Includes Certificate Of Authenticity From The Milwaukee Bucks
☆ Market Value: $750.
THANKS To Bob O’Neill For Donating The Item!
Recent Posts
4:20 Hit of the Day – Kurt Deimer featuring Geoff Tate – Burn Together
3 hours ago
Dave Grohl sings Copacabana!
8 hours ago
ALEX HOOK Auction – THANK YOU!!!
9 hours ago
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On