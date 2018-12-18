Aaron Lewis calls out heckler at show

When will people learn? It’s best not to tangle with Aaron Lewis at a show, as the Staind vocalist and solo artist is quite adept at dealing with hecklers.

As seen in a TMZ video , Lewis had enough of an audience member at the 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis and decided to give the guy a taste of his own medicine, much to the delight of the crowd.

Lewis calls for the guy’s removal at the top of the clip. He later explains, “We’re playing a song and right in the fucking song ‘Broke Me,’ you’re yelling out a different song, you fucking piece of shit.” He added, “I see somebody lighting him up for me. See that bald motherfucker right there? Make sure that his walk out to his car this evening is not all that enjoyable.”