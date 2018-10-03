Yep, you read that right, a second helping. I was going to introduce you to Sky Harbor tonight but due to circumstances beyond our control they had to bail on the 95 WIIL Rock Fall Harvest Fest! So, instead I will give you a taste of the band that stepped up and took their place. Some guys you may have heard of. A band you don’t want to miss this Thursday. DayRollers! They killed it last Thursday as part of the 95 WIIL Rock End of Summer Encore so, in a pinch we called them up and, they were happy to oblige us with another helping!

So, I give you Spaces of Haze, off their 2016 debut album, Push and Pull. They are currently at work on a follow-up album.

Don’t Miss the Opener!

Did you see DayRollers last Thursday? What did you think?