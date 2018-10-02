A New Week….A New Taste Of Things To Come

Last week I introduced you to DayRollers and Emperors and Elephants ahead of the End of Summer Encore.

This week I’ll start with the headliner for the 95 WiilRock Fall Harvest Fest, Shaman’s Harvest!

Granted they really don’t need an introduction because most people know who they are but, since they are tonight’s 10 o’clock rock block it seemed fitting.

Formed in Missouri in 1996, Shaman’s Harvest have released 6 studio albums. Their latest Red Hands, Black Deeds came out in July of 2017. They have toured nationally with Seether, Nickleback, Halestorm, and Breaking Benjamin to name a few.

This Thursday they take the backyard stage at KC’s Cabin with Sky Harbor and Nate D.

Will you be going this Thursday?