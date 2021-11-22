95 WIIL Rock’s 13 Guitars of Axemas!

It’s your chance to win one of 13 autographed guitars!
Three ways to qualify:
On-Air: Listen at 7:30am starting November 29th for the 13 guitars featured artist of the day. When you hear a song by the featured artist of the day be caller 10 at 800-223-9510 and you’ll qualify to win one of the guitars.
On-Location: The 13 Guitars of Axemas can be found at: Shooters Sports Bar and Billiards in Grayslake, Smokes & Such in Skokie and Round Lake, Timothy O’Toole’s in Lake Villa, Libertyville and Gurnee, Nico’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock, Nico’s Tavern in Pingree Grove, Nico’s Grill & Pub in Marengo, Nutties in Lake Villa, Route 20 in Sturtevant, Twilight Tan in Island Lake and Bootleggers in Antioch. Stop in to any of these locations and drop your name in the box.
During Live Broadcast: We will be broadcasting live from each of the 13 guitars of Axemas locations. Stop out while we’re on location for a chance to qualify.
The 13 Guitars of Axemas have been signed by: Chevelle, In This Moment, Greta Van Fleet, Shinedown, Pop Evil, Halestorm, Avatar, Rise Against, Royal Bliss, Badflower, Volbeat, John 5 and Plush!
Final 13 Guitars of Axemas giveaway event is on Saturday December 18th from 6-8pm at Shooters Sports Bar and Billiards in Grayslake. If you have qualified you must be present to win. Please be checked in at the WIIL Rock table by 7:30pm.
If you have not qualified, show up at the event for a chance to qualify.