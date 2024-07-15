95 WIIL Rock’s 12th Annual Jeep Rally

Get ready for the 12th Annual 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally.

95 WIIL Rock Morning show co-host, Leah is hopping in her Jeep and wants you to ride with her.

Proceeds from the 12th Annual 95 WIIL Rock Jeep Rally will go to the Lake County Suicide Prevention Task Force, a cause near and dear to Leah.

The Lake County Suicide Prevention Task Force is a local non-for-profit whose mission is to promote suicide awareness in an effort to prevent suicides in Lake County through outreach events, professional trainings, and community education.

BECAUSE 1 SUICIDE IS TOO MANY!

Registration is now open!

It’s $10 per person.

Route and more details coming soon.