95 WIIL Rock XXXmas party with Smith & Myers

Dec 7, 2021 @ 5:42am

with JR Moore & Zack Mack

Ages:17+
Doors: 7:00
Show: 8:00
December 16 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
At:

Radius 

640 W. Cermak Rd
Chicago, IL 60616

TICKETS!

The not so silent nighty contest returns!
$500 top prize to the sexiest nighty.
Official rules HERE.
