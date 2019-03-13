95 WIIL ROCK Ultimate Summer Road Trip – Mediterranean Cruise! Take a tour of the ship.

Join 95 WIIL ROCK and Tom Kief on this once-in-a-lifetime 7-night cruise departing from the must-see city of Rome and ending in Venice. You will connect to the sea, sun and captivating ports including Sicily, Valletta, Argostoli, Dubrovnik and Koper. Bask on the Mediterranean beaches and discover the wonders of breathtaking ports. Book Oceanview or higher category by April 3rd to receive Classic Beverage Package included and $150.00pp Ship Board Credit. (THAT IS A $563 SAVINGS)

Click HERE for all the details!