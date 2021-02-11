95 WIIL ROCK The Bald – Virtual St. Baldrick’s Event
Sadly this years St. Baldrick’s event at the Brat Stop has been canceled due to Covid. Even more sadly… kids are still getting cancer, and because of the pandemic St. Baldrick’s fundraising has taken a major hit. Because of the generosity of or 95 WIIL ROCK 10’s of listeners our 2020 95 WIIL ROCK St. Baldrick’s team was 39th in donations in the entire country out of 3,761 teams! WOW!!! The Brat Stop event is always one of the biggest in the nation. So St. Baldrick’s needs our help this year more than ever in continuing the fight against childhood cancer. So…. I will be hosting a virtual event this year. Sign up for this event, raise money and get bald with me, or make a donation! Let’s ROCK THE BALD this year for St. Baldrick’s!
THANK YOU!
– Tom