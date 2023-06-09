95 WIIL Rock Summerfest Ticket Stop – Volo Museum

Your chance to win Summerfest tickets every 10 minutes!

Join Leah at Volo Museum in Volo!

The sooner you get there, the better your odds.

Summerfest is June 22-24th, June 29th – July 1st and July 6th- 8th.

While your there trying to win Summerfest tickets you can check out everything else the Volo Museum has to offer:

The new Titanic Museum and Hollywood train exhibit are now open.

Volo Museum also just opened a brand new event space perfect for birthday or graduation parties and there are even all inclusive packages.

Coming in the middle of June there will be a 9 hole dinosaur mini golf course.

Plus, Volo Museum is now serving beer, mixed drinks and other adult beverages and they have a vintage ice cream parlor with fresh baked sweet treats!