95 WIIL Rock Summerfest Ticket Stop – Culver’s in Antioch

June 11, 2023 11:30AM CDT
our chance to win Summerfest tickets every 10 minutes!

Join us at Culver’s in Antioch from Noon to 2!

The sooner you get there, the better your odds.

Summerfest is June 22-24thJune 29th – July 1st and July 6th- 8th.

Stop by and enjoy the Original Culver’s ButterBurger. Fresh beef cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Or, enjoy delicious shakes and malts, made with Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard and real milk in your favorite flavor.

Welcome to Delicious.

DETAILS

Date:
June 11
Time:
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

VENUE

Culver’s Antioch
451 E. IL 173
Antioch, IL 60002 United States+ GOOGLE MAP

