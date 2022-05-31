95 WIIL ROCK Summer Concert Series at Blarney Island

95 WIIL ROCK is heading back to Blarney Island this Summer on Wednesdays to celebrate 30 years of WIIL ROCK with live music!
The 95 WIIL ROCK Summer Concert Series presented by Road Rage Designs:
July 6th: Adelitas Way with Ron’s Supper Club
July 20th: The Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience with Mellencougar
July 27th: Escape from Blarney Island. A night of metal on the island with Repentance, Wings of Severence, A Year Ago Today and Bless the Martyr
August 10th: Saving Abel with DayRollers and CoMMove
August 24th: Otherwise with Nocturnal Affair