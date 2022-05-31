      Weather Alert

95 WIIL ROCK Summer Concert Series at Blarney Island

May 31, 2022 @ 1:37pm

95 WIIL ROCK is heading back to Blarney Island this Summer on Wednesdays to celebrate 30 years of WIIL ROCK with live music!

The 95 WIIL ROCK Summer Concert Series presented by Road Rage Designs:

July 6th: Adelitas Way with Ron’s Supper Club

July 20th: The Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience with Mellencougar

July 27th: Escape from Blarney Island. A night of metal on the island with Repentance, Wings of Severence, A Year Ago Today and Bless the Martyr

August 10th: Saving Abel with DayRollers and CoMMove

August 24th: Otherwise with Nocturnal Affair

 

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On