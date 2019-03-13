95 WIIL Rock presents Knotfest! Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth! Knotfest is hitting the road and showing up at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park this summer ! Sunday, August 11, 2019 For tickets click HERE BehemothGojiraSlipknotVolbeat SHARE RELATED CONTENT Knotfest Roadshow featuring: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth 95 WIIL Rock presents Bush and Live at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre 95 WIIL Rock presents I Prevail @ House of Blues Chicago with Issues and Justin Stone 95 WIIL Rock presents Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher and AFI 95 WIIL Rock presents Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White 95 WIIL ROCK Ultimate Summer Road Trip – Mediterranean Cruise! Take a tour of the ship.