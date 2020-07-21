95 WIIL Rock presents: “Bogey With Bliss” Golf Outing
95 WIIL ROCK Presents the 1st Annual “Bogey With Bliss” Golf Outing featuring Royal Bliss!
Come whack some balls with rock stars, not to be confused with whacking rock star balls (completely different event)!
It’s going to be a great day on the links with Royal Bliss at McHenry Country Club.
Monday, August 24th – 11 am Shotgun start!
This is a limited event. Only 25 foursomes are available so get yours now while the getting is good!
Foursome Includes:
- 18 Holes with a cart
- Play a hole with Royal Bliss
- Lunch and Dinner
- Win Prizes and Awards
- One (1) Foursome includes tournament admission for four (4) people
- Only 25 foursomes available
- We will be following Health Code Guidelines
- All sales are final. Times Are subject to change. No refunds, discounts or exchanges.