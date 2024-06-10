95 WIIL Rock Night at the Fair 2024

95 WIIL Rock Night at the Kenosha County Fair is back again this year.

See Royal Bliss, Shallow Side, Pete’s Diary and 2024 bandemonium winners Waiting On John play the Creekside stage to kick off the Kenosha County Fair.

WIIL Rock Night at the Fair is August 14th, first band on at 5pm

You can see the show for just the admission to the fair, $12 for adults, $6 for kids 7-11, kids under 7 are free.

However, if you want to get close to the stage for the show you’ll need to get a $25 VIP ticket via the link below.

Event is rain or shine.

There is no seating allowed at the Creekside stage for this show.