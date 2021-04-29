GO
Weather Alert
Emily Jacobs
Featured
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Fall Road Trip – CABO SAN LUCAS
Apr 29, 2021 @ 8:12am
Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos
Chicago O’Hare – October 8-15, 2021 (7NT)
Join 95 WIIL ROCK in Cabo for a stay at the INCREDIBLE Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos! This beautiful resort is ideally situated within walking distance of the downtown and marina area. The all-inclusive Sandos Finisterra boasts some of the best panoramic scenery in all of Cabo San Lucas, with views of the Sea of Cortez, the marina, and the rugged mountains in between. This unique resort is built into the cliffs overlooking the famous El Arco rock formation.
There is so much to do in Cabo…fishing, golf, shopping, great bars/restaurants, ATV’s on the beach or desert.
ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:
PRIVATE GROUP EVENTS: Welcome reception, Group Dinner & more.
Roundtrip non-stop, air from Chicago. Roundtrip transfers between the Cabo airport and the resort.
Hotel accommodations for 7 nights at Sandos Finisterra.
All included meals/snacks/ALL YOUR DRINKS ARE INCLUDED.
Room service is INCLUDED.
Four restaurants, including three specialty restaurants (Italian, Mexican, Steak) one buffet, one café & deli/snack bar. No reservations required.
Six bars/whale watchers bar/swim-up bar.
Three pools & Jacuzzi.
Day & evening entertainment.
Two tennis courts/Fitness Center/Unique Spa inside the belly of the mountain.
Free Wi-Fi throughout the resort.
Travel Leaders-Discovery World Travel Tour Manager.
SPACE IS VERY LIMITED! Call Travel Leaders at 833-T-L-TRIPS to reserve your spot or book on-line
HERE
.
The Rock Station
