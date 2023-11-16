95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Annual Alcohol Awareness Show

Join the WIIL Rock Morning Show at The Irish Mill in Mundelein for the Annual Alcohol Awareness Show!

Tom and Leah will be the ones imbibing this year for the drunk show.

Representatives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to monitor their sobriety or lack thereof.

The Irish Mill is bringing in a chef to cook up some delicious Irish breakfast.

Plenty of drink specials as well: $3 Miller Lite and Coors Light bottles, $8 Bloody Marys and $8 Green Tea Shots!

This is our annual warning to not drink and drive. There are more than 10,000 drunk driving deaths each year in the U.S.

As we head into the holiday party time of year we do this show to show how easy it is to be over the legal limit and have your ability to drive effected by alcohol.

You can come out and watch the show live, listen on-air or on-line and we will be running video of the event live on the WIIL ROCK Youtube channel.