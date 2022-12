Broadcasting Live from Johnny’s Snack Shop on Route 83 in Antioch. The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show along with the Lake County Sheriffs Department are demonstrating the effects of alcohol on a person and showing why you shouldn’t drink and drive this holiday season. Tom Kief the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show host is the “test” subject this year. He will be imbibing at least 3 drinks every hour. Join us live from 6 – 10.