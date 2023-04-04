The 95 WIIL ROCK Casual Text Club is back!

Have casual texts with us.

Text 95 to 815-283-0095 to get signed up for exclusive text only deals, information, contests and more!

If you were in our original text club you will have to re-sign up as when we changed numbers that information didn’t come with.

Plus, it’s been so damn long since we had the Casual Text Club it’s better to just start fresh.

You can opt out at any time.

Standard text/message rates apply.