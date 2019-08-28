95 WIIL Rock Cabin Fever Getaway 2020 Early Byrd… Sign up NOW!
Thank you for your interest in signing up for the Early Byrd, your free pass to receive complete
reservation details prior to the official release of the infamous 95 WIIL Rock Cabin Fever Getaway 2020.
Check out the video of one of Jim & Justin songs on CFG 2016. They do a “CFG Song” every day of the trip. Join us in 2020 and maybe you can be in one of their songs!
Signing up for the Early Byrd guarantees that you’ll be the first to get the latest details and first chance to sign up to book. You know that’s important because CFG 2019 to Costa Rica sold out in a record 42 hours!
So where are we going in 2020? Not even Tom & Emily know for sure, but we can guarantee cool beverages poolside, an acoustic concert or two and all-inclusive resort accommodations positioned on a tropical beach. Sound good? It will be!
Click HERE to sign up to get the NO OBLIGATION early bird sign up e-mail. We will see you on the beach!