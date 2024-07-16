95 WIIL ROCK BREKDOWN 07/16/2024….. The Black Crowes… Nine Inch Nails… Metallica….

The Black Crowes are adding more dates to their ‘Happiness Bastards’ tour with a new leg titled ‘Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise),’ kicking off this fall. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, July 19th. Additionally, the band will support Aerosmith on their rescheduled ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour. You can check them out when they play at the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on Tuesday, January 21st.

Nine Inch Nails is bringing back the mid-’90s with a new line of custom Dr. Martens. Set to launch on July 19th, the collection features three designs inspired by their 1994 album The Downward Spiral, each showcasing unique elements of the band’s artistry.

And finally, Metallica has reached a milestone only three other acts have seen: the band’s 1991 self-titled album, nicknamed “The Black Album,” has logged in its 750th week on the Billboard 200. Which if you break it down…. that’s 14 years, 4 months and 20 days.