95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/26/2024…. Nothin’ But A Good Time… Linkin Park…. Sid Wilson….

Paramount+ has released the trailer for its new docuseries, Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ’80s Hair Metal, premiering September 17 in the U.S. and Canada, and September 18 internationally. Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the three-part series explores the wild ’80s hair metal scene with interviews from rock stars like Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, and Corey Taylor.

Linkin Park has sparked excitement with a mysterious countdown clock on their website and social media, set to expire on Wednesday, August 28. While details are unclear, fans speculate it may signal a return to live performances, as the band has not performed since a tribute concert for Chester Bennington in October 2017.

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is recovering after a severe bonfire accident left him with significant burns to his face and arms. The 47-year-old posted a hospital video revealing he experienced “an explosion in my face.” Despite the injuries, Slipknot announced Wilson plans to perform at the Rocklahoma festival next weekend. Wilson’s girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, shared her own video criticizing the dangerous bonfire incident.