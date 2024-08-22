95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/22/2024…. Fred Durst…. Tommy Vext…. Bad Wolves….

Source: YouTube

The horror comedy Y2K, directed by Kyle Mooney, will feature Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst in a cameo role. Set on New Year’s Eve 1999, the film centers on a group of teens dealing with a computer meltdown caused by the Y2K bug. The movie’s new trailer showcases Durst’s appearance. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 6th.

Tommy Vext, former frontman of Bad Wolves, will replace Marcos Leal as the vocalist for Ill Nino on their upcoming European tour, starting August 28 in Poznan, Poland. The tour, celebrating “25 Years of Latin Metal,” will feature Vext stepping in for Leal, who will not be performing on these dates.

And finally, speaking of Bad Wolves…. They just announced a co-headlining tour with Pop Evil in the fall. “The Animal Instinct Tour” will kick off on November 6th, with them making a stop at The Rave in Milwaukee on Saturday November 23rd.