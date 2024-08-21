95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/21/2024….. The Hives… Falling In Reverse… Blink-182….

Source: YouTube

The Hives have released a new music video for their single “Rigor Mortis Radio,” from their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, their first new release in 11 years. The video features the band performing synchronized dance moves in South London while dressed in their iconic suits.

Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke has creatively trolled his critics by featuring TikTok clips of haters on the video screen during the band’s tour kickoff on August 18. Radke showcased these clips while performing “Game Over.”

And finally, Blink-182 will add eight new tracks to a deluxe edition of their album One More Time, titled One More Time… Part-2, out September 6. The band recently previewed the unreleased song “Can’t Go Back” and will release “All In My Head” this Friday.