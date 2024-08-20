95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/20/2024…. System Of A Down…. Gene Simmons… Anthrax…

Source: YouTube

This past Saturday, around 50,000 fans gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco for the debut of the Golden Gate Park Concerts. The event featured a standout lineup, including SYSTEM OF A DOWN, DEFTONES, THE MARS VOLTA, VIAGRA BOYS, and VOWWS. SYSTEM OF A DOWN’s appearance was their sole live performance this year outside of their sold-out show at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

Gene Simmons was honored by Niagara Falls, NY, on Sunday with a key to the city and the renaming of a section of Main Street to ‘Gene Simmons Boulevard.’ The KISS cofounder was recognized for his significant contributions to the local economy through his soda brand, MoneyBag Sodas, which recently reached one million bottles sold.

And finally, Anthrax will explore new musical territory on their upcoming album, revealed drummer Charlie Benante. The band is working on 13 tracks, with three featuring a fresh sound. This will be their first studio release since 2016’s For All Kings. Benante is currently on tour with Pantera.