95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/19/2024…. Green Day… Disney…. Coal Chamber…

Monster Energy is premiering the skate film “Monsters & Saviors,” created in collaboration with GREEN DAY. The eleven-minute video features songs from the band’s albums Dookie and American Idiot and showcases action footage of Monster Energy skateboarders, celebrating GREEN DAY’s impact on skate culture.

Disney has announced the tracklist for its upcoming pop-punk cover album, A Whole New Sound. Featuring artists such as Yellowcard, Simple Plan, and New Found Glory, the album will include punk renditions of classic Disney songs from films like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen. Two tracks, Simple Plan’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and Magnolia Park’s “I2I”, have already been released.

And finally, Coal Chamber has postponed its U.S. tour due to frontman Dez Fafara’s health issues. Fafara experienced a severe medical episode recently, which included the singer passing out with his vitals going through the roof! After being rushed to the emergency room for treatment, doctors have now advised bedrest and further testing. The tour will now be rescheduled for March 2025.