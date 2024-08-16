95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/16/2024…. Mushroomhead….. Motley Crue… Great White….

Former Mushroomhead lead singer Jeffrey Hatrix is suing ex-bandmate Steve ‘Skinny’ Felton over unpaid royalties, claiming he hasn’t been compensated for several years despite writing nearly 150 songs. Hatrix alleges Felton manipulated publishing splits to retain more money by using multiple names. The lawsuit seeks at least $3.5 million. Hatrix left the band in 2018.

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has announced that the band will release new music “very, very soon.” He hinted that fans will love the upcoming track. This follows their April release of “Dogs Of War,” the first song with John 5 on guitar. The band has also recorded a new song titled “Canceled” and a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!).”

And finally, Jack Russell, former lead lead singer of Great White, passed away yesterday at the age of 63. Russell’s death was announced by his family in social media with his former bandmates expressing their condolences, praising Russell’s legendary voice and his deep passion for rock music and his family.