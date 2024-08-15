95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/15/2024…. In This Moment…. Knocked Loose…. Lemmy Kilmister……

Source: YouTube

IN THIS MOMENT have announced a tour coming up this fall! “The Godmode Tour Part 2” will kick-off November 8th, with them making a stop in Milwaukee when they play the Rave/ Eagles Club on Saturday November 23rd. Supporting acts include KIM DRACULA, NATHAN JAMES, and MIKE’S DEAD. General tickets will go on sale August 16th at 10 a.m. local time.

Another tour just announced comes from the band Knocked Loose who are currently on the road supporting Slipknot. The band announced a fall 2024 headlining tour to promote their latest album “You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To”. You can check them out when they hit Chicago, playing at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Friday, November 1st, or the following evening at The Rave Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

And finally, 55 bikers on Harley-Davidsons delivered a bust containing Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes to Rock City in Nottingham, UK this past Monday. The procession followed the Bloodstock Open Air festival, which commissioned the bust to honor the MOTÖRHEAD legend.