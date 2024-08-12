95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/12/2024…. Daughtry…. Jane’s Addiction…

Source: YouTube

Daughtry will release a new EP, Shock To The System (Part One), on September 27 via Big Machine Rock. The lead track, “The Reckoning,” addresses themes of mental health and overcoming personal demons with a powerful, synth-driven sound.

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro revealed in a recent interview that the band are more than likely going to be dropping a new album sometime soon. He went on to say that there had been a couple hurdles in the creative efforts of writing new music with the band he has been in for 17 years, but that’s what makes it more exciting. You can check out the reunited classic lineup of Jane’s Addiction hitting the BMO Harris Pavilion on Sunday, September 22nd… or on Tuesday September 24th when they play the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom…